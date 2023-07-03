Kodi 20.2 ‘Nexus' released with backports and bug fixes

The team behind the popular media software, Kodi, has announced version 20.2 dubbed Nexus. As a point release, it only includes bug fixes and backports but “no real new features”.

If you have Kodi 20.0 or 20.1 installed and attempt to install this new version over the top, you shouldn’t encounter any issues but a backup of your userdata is recommended if you have doubts.

The release notes for this version are as follows:

Audio An assortment of E-AC3 related fixes were backported. Estuary A fix to the Music Viz screen has been made by @enen92 in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection

in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection Fixes to the seekbar timer when seeking. Game/Retroplayer A fix to a crash by memory exhaustion when some emulators are used. General A whole assortment of fixes were made to fix building Kodi with GCC13. Platform Specific Android A fix for a crash that occurred when >100 jobs where scheduled for the Android TV recommendation channels. For some old Android devices that had both MediaTek and Google decoders for some media, a preference to using the Google decoder was put in as the MediaTek decoders fail to play back audio in encrypted streams.

Linux A PR was reverted that fixes some Linux setups to use the more generic library (GL) rather than the specific GLX library. macOS/iOS Fix speech recognition not working (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23341).

Windows Fixes to HDR playback when windows was already in HDR mode. A backported fix for a potential deadlock for Xbox users when using pixel shaders and SW decoding.

PVR Fix crash on saved search (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23195).

Fix last opened group not always restored on Kodi startup (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23165). Python @garbear has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags.

has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags. GameInfo has been added to the Player class to allow get/set GameInfoTag data.

A fix was backported that mainly affected Linux platforms: the path used when searching for modules was appending Kodi script paths at the end of the list, and therefore could potentially find system Python scripts/modules instead of Kodi-specific scripts/modules Video Fix watched/unwatched status not taken into account for items not added to video library when creating playlists (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23398).

Fix missing watched/unwatched status in Playlist window (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23013).

The latest version is already available across supported platforms from the Kodi downloads page. If you’ve installed Kodi on Android via the Google Play Store, you may not get the latest version right away due to the staged deployments Kodi employs to minimize the occurrence of issues for users.