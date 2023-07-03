Steam data shows almost no one plays Halo Infinite anymore

Halo Infinite's player base has declined significantly on Steam since its launch in November 2021. Despite a successful multiplayer launch, the game's long-term prospects on PC and Xbox are now being questioned by fans.

Originally planned as an Xbox Series X|S launch title in 2020, Halo Infinite required additional development time to realise the vision of Xbox and 343 Industries fully. The multiplayer mode entered open beta on 15 November 2021, followed by the full release of Halo Infinite on 8 December 2021.

While players initially praised the game, concerns about the immediate future of the multiplayer experience began to surface. These concerns have only intensified since the first season of Halo Infinite ended in May 2022. Some players felt their criticisms need to be adequately addressed in subsequent updates.

SteamDB charts show a significant decline in the player base of Halo Infinite on Steam. The all-time high of 272,586 users has decreased to just 6,131 recently active players. This steep decline indicates that approximately 2% of the game's original player base remains.

Despite this decline, it is important to note that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is still free to play, allowing interested players to try out the game.

In addition, Season 4 launched on 20 June with the return of a popular gameplay mode, Infection. Fans of the Halo game franchise are well aware of this mode. It started as a fan-created mode, Zombies, way back in Halo 2, before it became the official Infection mode with Halo 3.

You can also expect new weapons skins to become available in Season 4, along with new additions for map makers in the Forge editor. Players will also access a new progression system called Career Rank in Season 4, and some new in-game equipment will be added as well.

Halo Infinite is currently available for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. It's also available on the Game Pass service.

Source: SteamDB via GameRant