Google releases the official Gemini app for iPhones

Earlier this year, Google released the Gemini app for Android devices, allowing users to change their default assistant from Google Assistant to Gemini. On iOS, Gemini was initially available only within the official Google app. Based on user feedback, Google today released a dedicated Gemini app for iOS devices.

The official Gemini app for iOS is compatible with all iPhones running iOS 16.0 or later and supports the following languages:

English, Arabic, Bengali, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

The Gemini iOS app provides access to both free and Gemini Advanced features. A Gemini Advanced subscription unlocks Google's latest and most powerful model, Gemini Live, along with features like Gemini for Gmail and Docs. Gemini Live offers a more seamless voice experience for brainstorming ideas, exploring new topics, and more. Gemini iOS users can try Gemini Advanced with a one-month free trial available within the app.

Users with a work Google account that lacks access to Gemini Advanced can still access the Gemini mobile app on iOS if their Workspace administrator has enabled access to both Gemini Apps and Google Assistant.

You can download the official Google Gemini app from the Apple App Store and use it if your Google account's age is set to 13 years or older.

The release of the dedicated Gemini app for iOS marks a significant step in Google's efforts to make its AI technology more accessible to over a billion iOS users. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, the Gemini app may become a popular AI tool among iOS users.