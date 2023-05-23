AMD allegedly frantically cuts RX 7600 price as reviewers destroy Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia lifted the review embargo for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti today and unfortunately for Team Green, the vast majority of the tech press community is largely unimpressed by the generational uplift the new Ti card offers compared to the last gen RTX 3060 Ti. This 8GB GPU has been deemed too expensive for the performance it offers as it is only about 10% faster on average than the 3060 Ti and is priced at $399.

Nvidia is also going to be releasing the RTX 4060 later in July and that has been priced at $100 less at $299. Unlike the Ti, which will have no competition from AMD's current RX 7000 series lineup (not considering older gen cards like RX 6700 10GB, 6700 XT 12GB, and 6800 16GB), the GeForce RTX 4060 will be competing with AMD's RX 7600.

The full specification details of the 7600 leaked earlier today and from the specs at least, it looks like the Radeon RX 7600 will be trading blows with the 6700 10GB, which means it should be similar in performance to Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4060 in terms of rasterization. However, it is likely to fall behind in ray tracing throughput.

Perhaps as a result of that, as well as the extremely negative press that the $399 4060 Ti is receiving, the Radeon division has allegedly adjusted the pricing of the RX 7600 and has dropped it down by 10% according to a report by VideoCardz. The outlet claims that AMD has dropped the MSRP or SEP to $269. The press and influencers purportedly received the following information from AMD yesterday:

“The Radeon RX 7600 will now be available starting at an SEP of $269 USD, beginning on May 25.”

Previously, AMD was looking to price the GPU at a SEP of $299, however, Nvidia RTX 4060 may have come in at a cheaper price than Team Red had anticipated. The review NDA for the RX 7600 is apparently only a day away.

Source: VideoCardz