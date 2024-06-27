Logitech Options Plus gets Perplexity AI and new keyboard support

If you have one or a bunch of Logitech accessories for your computer, you are probably aware of the Options+ app, which lets you customize your mouse, keyboard, and webcam, update their firmware, and perform other actions. Today, Logitech released an update under version 1.76. It adds support for new devices and features.

New device support in Logitech Options+ includes the just-unveiled Keys-To-Go 2, a portable and slim Bluetooth keyboard for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and other devices. It is a $79.99 accessory, available in five different colors, each with a dedicated flip cover to keep the keys safe when carrying around.

In addition, Options+ 1.76 brings support for the Spotlight Presentation Remote and the R500/R500s Presentation Remote.

As for new features, you can now create Smart Actions that will help you talk to Perplexity AI. You can highlight some text and press a shortcut button to send the selected portion to AI to get a result.

Here are the full release notes for Logitech Options+ version 1.76:

New devices: Keys-To-Go 2 Spotlight Presentation Remote R500, R500s Presentation Remote New features: Smart Actions - Ask Perplexity anything at the touch of a button using our new Smart Actions. By simply copying your question and triggering the Smart Actions, it will automatically open Perplexity and ask for you.

Smart Actions - Introducing a new scroll to help you filter and navigate our templates. New features: Fixes for some random crashes.

Although most Logitech accessories work with pretty much any modern platform, the Options+ app is only available on Windows and macOS. Supported Windows versions include Windows 10 version 1809 and up and all Windows 11 releases (Logitech dropped pre-1809 Windows version support a year ago). You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website.

