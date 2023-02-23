Macrium Reflect "Invalid Function" image fails, Windows Server 2003 AVX startup fails fixed

Macrium Reflect has received its latest update this week with version 8.1.7387. The update fixes a critical bug wherein users reported image failures with the error message "Invalid Function". Aside from that, the Macrium Reflect Server Plus SKU, which would fail to start on Windows Server 2003﻿ as a result of a an issue related to the Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) instructions, has also been resolved. The developers also mention other minor fixes and changes in Reflect.

The full changelog is given below:

Bug fixes and Improvements v8.1.7387 - 21st February 2023 Disk Images Some customers have reported images failing with error 'Invalid Function'. This has been resolved.

Server Plus Server Plus could fail to start on Server 2003, and on Operating Systems where Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) instructions had been disabled, or not implemented, in the CPU. This has been resolved.

Various

Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

In case you missed it, the previous release also had some major improvements which included a fix for blue screen of death (BSOD) errors, performance boosts in terms of disk write speeds, and many more. Sadly though, Reflect is no longer free.