Windows backup cloning tool Macrium gets new update despite announcing end of free releases

Towards the end of November, Paramount Software announced that it was killing off its Macrium Reflect Free edition with version 8.0. The firm released the latest version at the time, v8.0.7175 with some new changes and additions. However, it looks like the company has now released a new update to the Macrium Reflect Free edition with the latest release, version 8.0.7279.

While this release is still within the v8.0 of Macrium Reflect Free, the changelog has not been updated on the official website since the previous version 8.0.7175. Hence it is a quiet release, to say the least, and one has to wonder why the developers did not publish release notes for the new update.

Over on TechSpot, the new version 8.0.7279 can be found with new release notes. There is a new total progress bar, a fix for hanging backups, and CPU performance issues.

Backup Progress We've added a live backup total progress bar to the Reflect task bar icon

Backup blocked A few customers have noticed backups hanging after completion which could prevent the next backup from starting. We've improved the communication between backup instances to prevent a potential race condition.

ReDeploy Some customers have noticed poor CPU performance after redeploying to new hardware. ReDeploy has been improved to only reset CPU drivers if a CPU change is detected



You can download it from TechSpot's website.