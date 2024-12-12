Leaked ad reveals Mafia: The Old Country launch window and gameplay

It was in the opening show of Gamescom back in August that Take-Two surprise dropped a trailer for a brand-new Mafia game. The series that began in 2002 with Illusion Softworks at the helm is being continued with Mafia 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition remake studio Hanger 13. And now, with a full reveal just hours away, a teaser trailer for Mafia: The Old Country has leaked ahead of time.

It looks like an advert promoting Mafia: The Old Country has been added to YouTube's advert reels by the publisher a little early mistakenly. As seen below, a recorded video of an advert shows off some cinematics from the upcoming game, as well as an in-game clip of a horseback riding character, a shootout in a town setting (with cover mechanics returning), and quick shots of some characters we haven't seen before.

The advert also attaches a Summer 2025 launch window to the game for the first time. If Take-Two sticks to its current Grand Theft Auto VI launch plans, then that means its new Mafia game will land a few months prior to the hugely anticipated open-world action game.

For those unfamiliar with Mafia: The Old Country, here's how the prequel game's description reads on store pages:

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.

Later today, at the Game Awards 2024 ceremony, Hanger 13 will have the full reveal of Mafia: The Old Country ready for fans. The publisher will also give a look at the next Borderlands game at the same event.