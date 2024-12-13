Mafia: The Old Country trailer shows off prequel setting and new protagonist, Enzo

While a leak ruined some of the surprise, 2K and Hanger 13 unveiled the first gameplay of Mafia: The Old Country at The Game Awards show today. The trailer, seen above, shows off a prequel storyline set in the Mafia universe, taking players back 1900s Sicily.

Dropping open-world aspects, the Mafia: The Old Country will be a linear narrative experience being told from the perspective of Enzo. While many were expecting a classic Mafia character to return in their younger form to play the protagonist role, the studio has confirmed that Enzo is an original character that's new to the series.

Here's how the setting and Enzo's inception are described by Hanger 13:

Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars. Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi's crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself.

“Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime,” says Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes. “Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”

Mafia: The Old Country is out in Summer 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.