Microsoft Word's new Coaching with Copilot feature helps you review and rewrite your content

Microsoft today announced a new Copilot feature in Word called Coaching with Copilot. It allows users to review and rewrite their content to make it clearer and more effective for your intended audience.

As expected, you can decide whether to accept the changes suggested by Copilot. Since the suggestions are separate from your content, it will not be overwritten. You can also get Coaching from Copilot for a particular part of a document. To do this, simply select the text and click 'Get Coaching.'

Here's how this feature works:

Highlight a section of text or the entire document in Microsoft Word. Select the Copilot icon and choose "Get coaching" from the dropdown list. You can also use the Alt+I keyboard shortcut to open the Copilot menu and then select "Get coaching." Review the suggestions offered by Copilot.

It's important to note that there is currently no way to directly apply Copilot's suggestions from the Coaching dialog. However, Microsoft is working on bringing this functionality in the future. In the meantime, there is a workaround: copy the suggestions from the Coaching dialog and paste them into the "Draft with Copilot" prompt for the same selected text to see how Copilot can help you apply these suggestions to your document.

The new Coaching with Copilot feature is not yet generally available. Microsoft is rolling it out as an early preview to select Microsoft 365 Copilot or Copilot Pro license users in the US. Currently, the feature is only available in Word for the web with English display language and works only with English documents.

Coaching with Copilot has the potential to be a valuable tool for writers of all levels, helping them improve their writing and ensure their message is clear and impactful.

Source: Microsoft