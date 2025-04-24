Samsung could unpack Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 in New York this year

The last time Samsung held a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, USA, was back in August 2022, for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. Since then, the Unpacked event has been hosted in Seoul in 2023 and Paris in 2024. However, it appears that the Unpacked event could make a return to New York this year.

According to the latest report by a South Korean publication, The JoongAng, Samsung is considering holding its second Unpacked event of the year in New York this July. Industry sources reveal that at the event, Samsung plans to take the wraps off its new foldables: Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7. Contrary to previous reports, the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 model and the rumored triple-screen foldable may debut in Q3 2025.

As per an industry insider, familiar with Samsung's circumstances, said:

"The second half of the Unpack has been held mainly in cultural cities, such as Seoul in 2023 and Paris last year. This time, it will be held again in New York, the most representative cultural city, after three years."

While Samsung has yet to finalize the exact date of the event, reports suggest that the event could take place in early July. There is a growing speculation about why the company is returning to the USA for this year's event. Notably, this could be a part of Samsung Electronics' strategy to focus more on the US market, amid the rising threat of reciprocal tariffs by the Trump government.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is rumored to ditch the folder-style cover display for a full-screen display this year. As for the Galaxy Z Fold7, the device will look almost similar to last year's Galaxy Z Fold6. Both foldables are tipped to launch with Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box. As for the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip7 could rock an Exynos chipset.