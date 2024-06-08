Microsoft wants you to switch from Local to Microsoft Account using its official guide

Microsoft has been quietly publishing quite a few guides on its official website lately. These include ones on how to Save, Use and Manage Windows 11 Passkeys, how to enable TPM and VBS-powered Enhanced Security Sign-in (ESS), and also one which talks about passwordless sign-ins using the Microsoft Account (MSA).

Speaking of which, today, the company has published a new guide on how to switch from a Local account to a Microsoft Account on your Windows 11 or 10 PC.

In case you may not be familiar with it, a Microsoft account is essential for various Microsoft products and services such as a Windows PC, Xbox console, and services like Office, Outlook.com, OneDrive, Xbox Live, Microsoft 365, Family Safety, Skype, Bing, Microsoft Store, and MSN (Microsoft Network).

You have likely come across a Microsoft Account sign-in prompt during the OOBE (Out of Box Experience) when you set up your Windows PC for the first time. Remember when Elon Musk almost lost his mind (not literally!) when he could not get past it?

The guide published by Microsoft is given below:

When you initially setup your Windows device, you might have opted to use a local account instead of a Microsoft account. If you want to switch your local account to a Microsoft account, follow these steps: In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Your info or use the following shortcut: Your info

Select Sign in with a Microsoft account instead . You'll see this link only if you're using a local account.

Note: if you see Sign in with a local account instead , you're already using your Microsoft account.

Follow the prompts to switch to your Microsoft account

You can check the support article here on Microsoft's official website.