X makes Likes private starting this week to help users avoid backlash for what they like

X (formerly Twitter) has announced via its Engineering account (@XEng) that it will be making a change to the way that Likes are displayed on the platform starting from this week. The change will make Likes private for all users, which is designed to "better protect your privacy" and will be music to the ears of public facing figures, allowing them to like to their heart's content without fear of backlash as also seen on Facebook in the past.

This week we’re making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.



– You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot).



– Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still show up under notifications.



– You will no longer see who… — Engineering (@XEng) June 11, 2024

Previously this feature was limited to X Premium subscriptions only, however, this latest change will be made available to everyone. Users will no longer be able to see who liked someone else's post, but can see who liked their posts. Like counts will still be visible alongside other metrics for your posts, and you will still be able to see a list of posts that you have liked.

This isn't a big selling point for the Premium tier though, as the $16 a month subscription is now losing one of its features and reasons for users to subscribe. This subscription, which replaced what was previously Twitter Blue, still gives the ability to remove ads, a blue checkmark, and boosts to replies.

The change also comes as the platform makes changes to allow more adult content, which suggests there were some concerns following that announcement that people wouldn't be able to engage or interact with said content for fear of repercussion, even though these posts will show a content warning to users and that it cannot be placed in profile photos or account banners.