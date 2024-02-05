Microsoft Clipchamp adds audio recording and text to speech editing improvements

Microsoft first acquired the Clipchamp easy-to-use video editor in 2021. Since then, the editor has become a part of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family plans, and more recently for Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions. It also added its own Premium plan for people who want to use it without a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Today, the Office Insider blog announced some new audio features that are rolling out to Clipchamp users. One lets the user insert an audio recording into their video. They can click on the Audio option in the app's Record and Create tab, and then they start recording their audio clip, up to 30 minutes in length. After the recording is done, they can make edits to it in the app's timeline. This feature is available for all Personal account users.

Clipchamp also has some improvements to its text-to-speech feature. Microsoft stated:

You can now add a text to speech track item, and then change the language, voice, emotion, pitch, as well as edit the script from the property panel.

The app also lets users change the speed of the text-to-speech audio as well. This is now available for all Personal Clipchamp accounts, and it has just started rolling out for commercial accounts.

Microsoft also revealed an upcoming Clipchamp audio feature called silent removal. If you have an audio track that might have some extended periods of no sound in them, the feature will remove some or all of these silent parts of your track automatically.

This will be rolled out later in February as a public preview for Personal Clipchamp accounts. When it comes out of its public preview testing period, it will be available only for Clipchamp Premium subscribers.

Just a heads up: Clipchamp Premium costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It also includes features like 4K video resolution support, premium stock images, videos, and audios, more filters and effects and backup features.