Microsoft releases redesigned Clipchamp mobile app with AI features for iOS devices

Microsoft today released the much-awaited 2.0 update for the Clipchamp mobile app on iOS. The redesigned Clipchamp app comes with a powerful video editor, Express, which will allow you to add stickers and text in different fonts, background music, voiceovers, transitions, effects, and filters.

For the first time, Clipchamp now features several AI tools that will allow you to perform various video-related tasks, such as creating subtitles with auto-captions, making AI voiceovers with text-to-speech, and reframing landscape footage into portrait mode with auto-reframe. Also, hundreds of templates will help you get started with video editing easily.

Since this is a complete redesign of the Clipchamp mobile app, all old projects created using the old Clipchamp mobile app won't be compatible with the new app. Microsoft recommends that users export all their existing projects before updating them to avoid losing them.

Another breaking change in this new update is related to authentication. While the previous Clipchamp app allowed users to log in using Google, Apple, or email, this new Clipchamp app will require a Microsoft account for consumers. Microsoft accounts for work or school will be supported in the future.

Microsoft has listed the following features for the new Clipchamp mobile app in the Apple App Store listing:

A complete design refresh: we’ve changed the app experience to make video editing on mobile even easier.

New template editing: hundreds of trending templates tailored for small businesses and content creators.

Text to speech: turn text into lifelike AI voiceovers in any language.

Voiceover: record your own voiceover directly in the app.

Smart reframe: crop landscape footage into portrait while keeping the subject of your footage in focus.

Background music: we’ve added new royalty-free audio tracks for background music

Overlay content: we’ve improved our royalty free video and images, and added trending stickers and emojis.

New transitions: more eye-catching transitions to add between clips.

Trending filters: add color filters to one clip or your entire video.

Video effects: add effects like light diffusion, cinematic, glitch, VHS and more.

You can download the Clipchamp mobile app for iOS here from the App Store.