Microsoft's Clipchamp video editing tool adds a fast way to remove long silences

Microsoft is once again updating its Clipchamp video editing tool, which was acquired in 2021 and has since been incorporated into its Microsoft 365 consumer and commercial subscriptions. Today, the company announced some updates to Clipchamp, including a new way to quickly edit out long silences in videos.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company said this new feature, which was released as a public preview earlier in 2024, is now officially available for Microsoft 365 Family and Work accounts. The feature lets people who are editing videos remove silent portions of audio tracks with the use of AI programming.

Clipchamp users can simply click on the AI suggestions button that's found on the app's toolbar and then review the silent parts of a video that it detects. The user can then delete those silent parts, either separately or all of them at once.

Microsoft also mentioned some other smaller updates that are now a part of Clipchamp. They include a way to rotate any media item in the editing tool. Users can now also edit multiple items at once:

To give it a try, hold down Shift key to select multiple items on the stage and move them around, as well as resize and rotate until your heart’s content.

The Shift key can also be used to select multiple track items at once and add them all to the timeline at once.

Finally, anyone with a personal account can now get some new copyright-free audio tracks to put in videos:

You can now find over 200 new exclusive stock audio tracks, plus intro and outro, 30-second and 60-second versions to use as background music in your next video.

Keep in mind that Microsoft also offers a Clipchamp Premium subscription for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It adds additional features like 4K video resolution support, more filters and effects, and backup features.