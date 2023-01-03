Microsoft brings Automate tab to Excel on desktop

There's no doubt that Microsoft Excel is a decent spreadsheet software for data crunching and visuals, but another area it can also assist users in is automating their regular redundant Excel activities. Microsoft has facilitated commercial customers to some extent on this front through Office Scripts, but it is now making this even easier through the Automate tab on desktop.

For those unaware, the Automate tab allows Excel users to leverage Power Automate to manage and schedule Office Scripts. It also offers connectors for Teams and SharePoint, allowing users to be more productive and focus on functionality instead of configuration. Up until now, the Automate tab was only available on Excel for the web, but it is now rolling out to desktop users on Windows and Mac.

You can check it out in action below:

It is important to know that the Automate tab has been in preview since October 2022 but is generally available now for eligible customers only. This primarily includes those with a commercial (E3/E5) license for Microsoft 365 along with Microsoft Edge WebView2 installed if a Windows machine is being utilized. Additionally, it has just started to roll out today so you might not get it immediately.