CES 2023: Acer unveils new gaming laptops and monitors as well as 3D gaming improvements

Acer has unveiled a range of new Predator gaming laptops and monitors at CES 2023 today. They feature the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs for higher performance. There are two monitors, one smaller coming in at 27 inches and another one at 45 inches complete with a curved display. The company also announced a big update to SpatialLabs TrueGame which now features 3D Ultra mode that adds enhanced stereo rendering to improve the 3D experience.

Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 gaming laptops

The Predator Helios 18

Acer has unveiled two top-notch gaming laptops at this CES, the Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18. They both include 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or i7 HX processors that are paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. These specs allow you to play your favourite games without interruptions and seamlessly multitask between your programs.

In terms of memory and storage, users have some room for customization. You’re able to select up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in Raid 0. By maxing out these laptops, you should have enough storage for most of your games and be able to play them on the best settings. With so much RAM, these devices would be good at other resource-intensive tasks such as media processing and software development.

The Predator Helios 16

These laptops differ in their displays, the Predator Helios 16 comes with a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560x1600) display while the Predator Helios 18 includes an 18-inch (16:10) display. The latter’s display is available in two options, WUXGA (1920x1200) or WQXGA (2560x1600). According to Acer, the Predator Helios 18 display is better suited for multi-monitor setups.

The Predator Helios 16 will be available from February or March depending on your location. In the US prices start at $1,650, in Europe, it’ll cost €2,400, and in China, it costs RMB 18,000. The Predator Helios 18 will be available in February, March, or April depending on location and will cost $1,700 in the US, €2,500 in Europe, and RMB 21,000 in China.

Predator X45 and Predator X27U gaming monitors

The Predator X45

Aside from the laptops, Acer is releasing two new gaming monitors for people who already have the computing power they need or want a multi-monitor setup with the previously mentioned laptops. The Predator X45 features a 34-inch UQWHD (3440x1440) OLED display. It’s also 800R curved and ultra-wide with a narrow frame to make your gaming more immersive. The display is HDR10 compliant and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits for good contrast.

The Predator X27U

On the other hand, the Predator X27U has a flat 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) display that also meets HDR10 requirements and can reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Like the Predator X45, the X27U has a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.01 ms pixel response time through AMD FreeSync Premium. They also feature KVM switches to jump between desktops and laptops without having to change the keyboard and mouse.

The Predator X45 will be available in Q1 or Q2 depending on your location, in the US it’ll cost $1,700, in Europe it’ll cost €1,800, and in China, it will be RMB 13,000. As for the X27U, it will be available in Q1 or Q2 based on location and will cost $1,100 in the US, €1,100 in Europe, and RMB 8,000 in China.

3D Ultra mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

Finally, Acer announced a new update for SpatialLabs TrueGame, a 3D gaming application that doesn’t require glasses. With this update, it adds Ultra mode that adds enhanced stereo rendering to make the 3D experience more immersive. The update also includes 3D Sense which consists of stereo effects that match players’ preferences.

Gamers with supported hardware can launch their favourite games through TrueGame and SpatialLabs and 3D gameplay is automatically applied. It uses eye-tracking tech, a stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering to deliver the 3D effects without glasses.