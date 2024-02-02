Microsoft confirms no new Windows 11 Canary or Dev builds for Insiders this week

The Windows Insider Program seems to be taking a bit of a break this week in terms of releasing big new Windows 11 build updates for its members. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc has confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) feed that the company will not be releasing any Canary or Dev Insider builds this week.

There won't be Canary or Dev flights this week. It's usually a safe bet if we don't release/announce by 10am on a Friday that there won't be a new build at the end of any given week. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) February 2, 2024

The only Windows Insider build that was rolled out this week was for Beta Channel users. Even that release, which has the build number 22635.3139 under KB5034220, only had a few minor bug fixes:

This update includes a handful of fixes to improve overall reliability.

Fixed a dwm.exe crash impacting some Insiders in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability on the last few builds.

While Microsoft has been releasing new Windows 11 Beta builds for Insiders every week since the end of the 2023 holiday break, this will be the first time the Dev channel will not get a new build for 2024.

Canary channel members have only received two Windows 11 builds since the beginning of 2024. Both of them have turned out to be pretty huge in terms of new features. The first, build 26020, dropped on January 3, included extended voice access support for more languages, a new Taskbar icon to help with power savings on desktop, and deprecations of the WordPad and Steps Recorder apps.

The last Canary Channel release was made on January 26, with the build number 26040. It added a new way to get images from your Android phone to your PC, support for the new USB 80Gbps standard, and more.