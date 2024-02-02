With an Apple Vision Pro, comes a lot of cleaning

Apple has uploaded several support documents related to the Vision Pro headset. The headset, which is now available for purchase, is a piece of modern tech fitted with delicate parts and sensors. One of the new support pages describes how to clean your Vision Pro headset and its accessories.

After going through the document, it appears that getting your Vision Pro neat and clean isn't as simple as wiping a cloth around your iPhone, or even a MacBook, for that matter. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro is a tightly packed piece of hardware that comes with an IP68 water resistance rating. On the other hand, Vision Pro includes several parts that you can disassemble whenever you want. Adding to that, its product page doesn't include information about the device's water and dust resistance as of now.

Apple has explained in detail how you clean various parts of your Apple Vision Pro. For instance, you can find instructions to clean the displays, light seal, curtain, audio strap, battery, power cable, ZEISS optical inserts, etc. You can even get a manual about cleaning the Apple Vision Pro Polishing Cloth, which you'll use to tidy up the headset and its components.

The company warns against using disinfectants such as "isopropyl alcohol, Windex, Clorox, or similar products to clean the hard, nonporous surfaces of Apple Vision Pro." It advises that you should "clean your Vision Pro with a dry cloth, slightly damp cloth, or use the specific instructions" mentioned in the document.

Vision Pro is now available for purchase in the US with a price tag of $3,499 and supports over 600 native apps and games at the time of launch. Speaking of which, native visionOS apps for Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube are not available at the moment, but a developer tried to come up with a workaround.

You can book in-store demos for the headset, which can last up to 25 minutes. The headset can last up to 2.5 hours depending on your usage, however, Apple said it might adjust performance in some situations.