Microsoft Copilot will offer free enterprise data protection for Microsoft Entra users

Microsoft has been offering Copilot for Microsoft 365 with Enterprise Data Protection (EDP) for businesses of all sizes since January of this year. Today, Microsoft announced that it is expanding Enterprise Data Protection to Microsoft Copilot users with Microsoft Entra accounts. Additionally, Microsoft is making EDP available for free for these users.

The use of Microsoft Copilot involves prompts that are entered by users and responses that generate content. With EDP, both prompts and responses are protected by the following contractual terms and commitments, which are offered for other popular Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and SharePoint.

We help safeguard against AI-focused risks such as harmful content and prompt injections. Your data isn’t used to train foundation models: Microsoft Copilot uses the user’s context to create relevant responses. Copilot for Microsoft 365 also uses Microsoft Graph data. Consistent with our other Copilot offers, prompts, responses, and data accessed through Microsoft Graph aren't used to train foundation models.

Apart from the EDP expansion, Microsoft is also introducing a new simplified, ad-free Copilot focused on work and education customers. Microsoft will display prompt examples relevant to work and education scenarios to help users get started with Copilot.

This new Microsoft Copilot experience will be coming to work and educating customers in mid-September at Microsoft.com/copilot and in the Microsoft 365 app. Microsoft will also be bringing it to Microsoft Teams and Outlook. Finally, Microsoft recommends that IT admins enable in-app access by pinning Microsoft Copilot.

IT admins can learn more about these updates from the new FAQ page.