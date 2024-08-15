Activision is cutting down the download file sizes for Call of Duty games

As we await the October 25 launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Microsoft-owned Activision has announced some changes that will affect the download file size and the user interface for current and future games in the franchise.

In a blog post, Activision announced that starting on August 21, it will separate the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone from its yearly Call of Duty games. So when you get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 later this year, you will only download that game by default You can choose to add Warzone to that download, or simply get it on its own at a later time.

Activision will also use texture streaming technology for Call of Duty games starting next week to cut the overall file download sizes. The blog post states:

With these capabilities, we can cycle content that is less frequently used by players to a streaming cache, avoiding the need to download it directly to your device’s storage. Going forward, more content will be included in this cache.

PS5 gamers will have to download four separate files because of the console's file organization when these changes take place, but all of the game's other platforms will just need to get one big single file to implement these download size improvements. Activision will give Call of Duty gamers some in-game items to reward their patience while these changes take place.

When Black Ops 6 launches in late October, Activision says its final download size should be smaller compared to the launch of Modern Warfare III in 2023. Final file download sizes have yet to be revealed.

In mid-October, Activsion will update the Call of Duty launcher user interface. It states:

The new user interface will introduce a Call of Duty landing zone where top content will be visible on one clean page without needing to scroll. The landing page’s main focus is on games, and gives players the ability to directly access those games. The new landing page will feature our most recent annual title and Call of Duty: Warzone for ease of access. Other Call of Duty titles can be accessed via your games library or the “Last Played” tile if that is the game you played last.

The interface will launch with Modern Warfare III and Warzone as the featured titles but Black Ops 6 will become the featured title when that game is released a couple of weeks later