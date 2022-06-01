Microsoft Edge 102 arrives with new policies, but no feature updates

Following the release of Google Chrome 102 to the Stable channel last week, Microsoft Edge has reached the same version today. Both browsers are powered by Chromium but have vendor-specific enhancements and customizations in other areas, such as the frontend, too.
Even though Edge 102 comes four weeks after Edge 101, there are surprisingly no feature updates listed in the changelog.
Typically, an Edge update contains sections for feature updates and policy updates. However, this time around, it appears that Edge 102 differs from the previous release through just the latter. The full changelog can be seen below:
New policies
- AllHttpAuthSchemesAllowedForOrigins - List of origins that allow all HTTP authentication
- OutlookHubMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Outlook menu
- NetworkServiceSandboxEnabled - Enable the network service sandbox
- UserAgentClientHintsGREASEUpdateEnabled - Control the User-Agent Client Hints GREASE Update feature
The update fixes three Edge-specific security issues too, some high level details are listed below:
- CVE-2022-30128 - Chromium-based elevation of privilege
- CVE-2022-30127 - Chromium-based elevation of privilege
- CVE-2022-26905 - Chromium-based spoofing
Microsoft Edge should automatically update to version 102.0.1245.30 for you, but if it doesn't, you can manually trigger the update by clicking the three-dots menu on the top-right corner of the browser window and then navigating to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge.
