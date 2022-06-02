Wolfenstein: The New Order is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

With Borderlands 3 and BioShock: The Collection giveaways now in its rearview mirror, Epic Games Store has begun another fresh freebie promotion as part of its Mega Sale. This time it is the 2014-released Wolfenstein: The New Order by MachineGames and Bethesda that's available to claim for free.

Taking place in a Nazi-dominated alternate universe, the Wolfenstein title puts players into the shoes of war hero B.J. Blazkowicz as he attempts to thwart the almost unstoppable war machine.

Here's how the store page describes the game's setting:

Intense, cinematic and rendered in stunning detail with id Software’s id Tech engine, Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond.

When it is not on sale, Wolfenstein: The New Order costs $19.99. The minimum requirements are these:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/Windows 8

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent AMD

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850

Storage: 50 GB available space

Today's Wolfenstein: The New Order giveaway will be available until June 9, next Thursday. Epic Games Store's mystery freebies aren't done yet either. Another game or collection is slated to take up the giveaway slot next week.