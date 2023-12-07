Microsoft Edge 120 Stable launched with new policies, bug and security fixes, and more

Microsoft has released the latest version of its Edge web browser to the Stable Channel. The version number is 120.0.2210.61. This is a pretty minor release with a couple of admin-based features, some new policies, and some bug and security fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Version 120.0.2210.61: December 7, 2023 Fixed various bugs and performance issues. Stable channel security updates are listed here. Feature updates RendererAppContainer. For extra security benefits, the Windows native app container is enabled by default. Note: If Enterprise organizations identify a compatibility issue due to code injection from security software, they should follow up with the software publisher directly. Alternatively, they can use the RendererAppContainerEnabled policy to trade off the security benefits in Microsoft Edge with their other software.

Updated SmartActionsBlockList policy. The SmartActionsBlockList policy is updated with new policy option mappings. Administrators can now configure the policy to control Smart actions like definitions on websites (smart_actions_website) or control Smart actions in pdfs and on websites (smart_actions). Policy updates New policies AutoDiscardSleepingTabsEnabled - Configure auto discard sleeping tabs

AutomaticProfileSwitchingSiteList - Configure the automatic profile switching site list

Edge3PSerpTelemetryEnabled - Edge 3P SERP Telemetry Enabled

PostQuantumKeyAgreementEnabled - Enable post-quantum key agreement for TLS

WebAppSettings - Web App management settings

You can view the support post for the update here. Microsoft has also released the specific security updates for Edge 120 Stable as well, which incorporates the latest updates from the Chromium project.

There are also three specific Edge security fixes:

You can download the Edge 120 Stable update from Microsoft's site. The company is already working on Edge 121. You can download the Dev version of that browser right now, which has some new additions such as offering video translation and captions on the page, an image viewer with basic editing and AI features, and many more.