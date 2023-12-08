The upcoming sci-fi game Exodus, with Matthew McConaughey, is revealed at the Game Awards

The 2023 Game Awards got started with a true surprise; the reveal of an all-new sci-fi action game from a new developer, but with some major talent backing it up. The game is called Exodus, and it comes from Archetype Entertainment, an Austin-based developer that's owned by D&D owners Wizards of the Coast.

The reveal of Exodus was done on stage by actor and Austin resident Matthew McConaughey, who will voice one of the game's characters.

The game's official website has also gone live with some more info on Exodus:

We have only one chance to prevent extinction… the Travelers. Your destiny is to lead the Travelers to the stars in the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in this universe – the Celestials. Leading the fight for salvation, you will be forced to make sacrifices putting everyone you love at risk. How much are you willing to sacrifice? No other game puts the immense storytelling impact of Time Dilation in the player’s hands. Traveling on interstellar missions at the edge of lightspeed, days for you are decades for friends and loved ones back home. Entire lifetimes may pass in your absence. Choices you make create consequences changing the fate of those you love most — reshaping your world, and changing the future of your entire civilization for generations. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance. As the visionary leader of your people, you will face impossible choices. Sacrificing everything, you fight to protect your world from ancient aliens armed with technology that far exceeds our own. Existing outside of time, your choices change the very nature of your world, but one thing remains the same - your destiny is tied to the fate of humanity.

There's no release date for Exodus but it's coming for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.