Microsoft Edge 122 is out in Beta with deprecated image enhancement feature

Microsoft Edge 122 is now available in the Beta Channel for the final test before it heads to the Stable Channel. The latest version brings PDF and other fixes, changes for the Managed Site indicator, and policy updates. In addition, it deprecates the image enhancement feature "to improve end user experience."

What is new in Microsoft Edge 122 Beta?

Here is what is new in Microsoft Edge 122:

Feature updates Moving Managed Site Indicator (Briefcase icon) into the lock icon in the address bar omnibox . The briefcase icon, which signals that a page is managed, has been moved into the lock icon within the address bar. If an admin wants to see whether there are protections for a given page, they can click to open the lock icon in the address bar to look for the briefcase icon.

. The briefcase icon, which signals that a page is managed, has been moved into the lock icon within the address bar. If an admin wants to see whether there are protections for a given page, they can click to open the lock icon in the address bar to look for the briefcase icon. Deprecation of the image enhancement feature . To improve end user experience the image enhancement feature has been deprecated.

. To improve end user experience the image enhancement feature has been deprecated. Configure recommended policies in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with controls to configure recommended policies. This gives end users permission to override the configured policy. Fixes Resolved an issue where PDF text fields and drop downs values were being rendered twice for specific files when using the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat. New Policies AIGenThemesEnabled Enables DALL-E themes generation

EnhanceSecurityModeAllowUserBypass Allow users to bypass Enhanced Security Mode

SuperDragDropEnabled Super Drag Drop Enabled Obsolete Policies EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled Enhance images enabled

You can download Microsoft Edge 122 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Microsoft plans to release it to all users on the week of February 22, 2024.