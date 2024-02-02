Speak with Confidence (normally $13) now free in exchange for your email

Speak with Confidence: Overcome Self-Doubt, Communicate Clearly, and Inspire Your Audience ($13 Value) for free today, before the offer expires, on Feb 6!

In Speak with Confidence: Overcome Self-Doubt, Communicate Clearly, and Inspire Your Audience, keynote speaker, author, and executive communication coach Mike Acker delivers a practical and hands-on playbook to building the confidence you need to nail your next presentation, speech, virtual talk, or social media post. In this proven pathway to becoming a capable and confident speaker, you’ll discover how to combine your identity, message, and skills into one persuasive package.

The author explains how to uncover your identity, define your message, and develop your skills and techniques to become a master communicator. From overcoming imposter syndrome to eliminating a victim mentality, you’ll explore concrete methods for improving your presence and ability to take command of a room. You’ll also find:

The elements of a confident message, including a personal investment in the topic you’re discussing

Strategies for overcoming limiting beliefs that hold you back and artificially reduce your ability to lead

Ways to understand your audience and learn to hone in on the place where your purpose intersects with your audience’s needs

An essential new strategy guide for anyone seeking to improve their ability to speak to a group, Speak with Confidence is the public speaking blueprint you’ve been waiting for.

