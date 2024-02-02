Buying Apple Vision Pro is easier said than done if you don't live in the US

You can now go to an Apple Store and buy the Apple Vision Pro headset. While the headset itself costs a whopping $3,499, you need to have deep pockets to buy its accessories and Apple Care+ plan. However, even if you have got all the money, you may not be able to purchase it. That's because Apple Vision Pro is currently available only in the US.

"Apple Vision Pro is only available for sale in the U.S. and is designed for customers in the U.S. to use at home, at work, and while traveling. We look forward to bringing Apple Vision Pro to more countries later this year," Apple says in a FAQ.

The Cupertino giant has detailed various requirements and restrictions put in place if you're an international customer who buys Apple Vision Pro in the US and tries to use it abroad. For instance, the headset will only work if you have an Apple ID with the region set to the US. If you need vision correction, ZEISS will only accept prescriptions written by US eye-care professionals, and so on.

Furthermore, your optical insert may be reimbursable under a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) in the US or covered by insurance benefits. Here is a detailed list of requirements Apple has mentioned in the FAQ:

Apple Vision Pro only supports U.S. English for language and typing and English for Siri and Dictation.

The App Store requires an Apple ID with the region set to the U.S.

Purchases on the Apple Music and Apple TV app require an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.

For customers with vision correction needs, ZEISS will only accept vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye-care professionals and will only ship to U.S. locations.

Customers may not be able to access certain apps, features, or content due to licensing or other restrictions in those countries or regions.

Apple Support is only available in the U.S.

So, in other words, it's super hard, if not nearly impossible, to buy and use Apple Vision Pro if you're not based in the United States. With that said, this won't cause problems for the US-based customers traveling abroad as "the experience will remain consistent." Apple assures that all apps and content will remain accessible while traveling, and users can enjoy TV, music, and movies on the go.

Vision Pro comes with a special feature called Travel Mode that you can use when inside an airplane. The mode is designed to adapt "to the unique motion of commercial air travel to give you the best experience," according to Apple.

You can buy Apple Vision Pro in the US and also book a 25-minute hands-on demo to get a feel of the device before spending your money. The headset supports over one million iPad apps, as well as over 600 apps and games optimized for visionOS. Streaming apps such as Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube are yet to arrive on Vision Pro, but a third-party developer tried to create a workaround.