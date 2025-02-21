Microsoft Edge Dev 135.0.3140.0 is out with fixes for multiple browser crashes

Microsoft Edge 135 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel of the Edge Insider program. The first update is now available under version 135.0.3140.0, and it is all about fixing bugs that cause the browser to crash, especially on mobile devices.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Included a reflow button in the address bar on Android. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash upon opening after being killed on Android.

Resolved an issue where the browser would crash when clicking on the address bar after signing in with an AAD account. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the 'Checking for updates' message continued to display after clicking the Restart button to update the version in Settings WebUI2.

Addressed an issue where the 'Show Vision experience from Copilot Labs' option was not appearing on the Copilot page under the Appearance section of Settings in WebUI2.

Resolved an issue where, in Split screen mode, selecting the 'Separate two tabs' option would close one tab in the split window. iOS: Resolved an issue where the Expand/Retract Custom List and Top Sites would flash in the custom layout on iOS.

Resolved an issue where scrolling down Top Sites in landscape mode on iOS caused the 'News and More' section to remain visible.

Resolved an issue where the Amazon icon displayed inconsistently in the 'Most Visited' and 'Popular Websites' sections on the 'Add to Home' page on iOS. Android: Resolved an issue where the icon and title of the MSA account and Rewards should align horizontally on Android.

Resolved an issue where the address bar only displayed the bottom part on the Appearance page in settings on Android.

Resolved an issue where the Top Sites would move down during the added animation when opening a new tab page in landscape mode on Android.

Resolved an issue where Talkback remained silent when double-tapping the 'Developer Mode' button on Android.

Resolved an issue where the initialization process got stuck on 'Setting up sync...' when signing in with AAD on FRE.

Resolved an issue where switching to dark or light mode in landscape and then switching to portrait mode simultaneously caused the bottom bar to be out of order and the top status bar to display with a background color. Mac: Resolved an issue where the new FRE window could be dragged to resize on Mac. Linux: Resolved an issue preventing the setting of Light/Dark mode on Linux.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and you can download it from the official website. Version 135 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of April 3, 2025.