Microsoft finally acknowledges gaming performance issues on Windows 11 22H2, blocks update

Almost as soon as the Windows 11 2022 update (version 22H2) went public in September, users began noticing gaming and other related performance issues on the new feature update. The first to complain were people who were running Nvidia graphics cards in their systems. Nvidia blamed Microsoft for the problems, as the former said new GPU debugging tools in Windows 11 22H2 were messing things up, leading to lower performance in games. And the problems have persisted despite Nvidia releasing drivers to resolve the issue.

Fast-forward nearly two months, Microsoft has finally acknowledged the issues and has confirmed that Nvidia was right in its assessment of the underlying problem. On its Windows health dashboard, the Redmond company has published details about the issue and has blocked the update on affected devices. Microsoft writes:

Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2. Affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers. To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2.

A workaround has also been provided, suggesting that users update their games and related applications:

Workaround: If you are already on Windows 11, version 22H2 and are experiencing this issue, you might be able to resolve it by updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available. If you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps but most will update automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.

Finally, Microsoft has stated that it is working on a fix for the issue and has asked users not to manually update their OS:

Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Note: We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed.

Aside from problems on Nvidia GPUs, reviewers and game testers have also been complaining of buggy performance on AMD's Ryzen CPUs. While AMD claimed it did not notice any such problems on its end, some of the testers continue stressing that the issue is indeed real, citing more tests.

Source: Microsoft