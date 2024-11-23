Microsoft confirms Windows 11 24H2 update blocked on PCs with Ubisoft AC, Star Wars games

A couple of days ago, Ubisoft released a game update to Star Wars Outlaws with Title Update version 1.4.0. The update was massive at 8.83 GB on PC, 10.18 GB on Xbox Series X|S, and 7.44 GB on PlayStation 5. On the PC version, Ubisoft acknowledged issues on Windows 11 24H2 and deployed a temporary hotfix version 1.4.1.

Today, Microsoft has confirmed that other Ubisoft titles like Assassin's Creed are also having similar issues. These problems have seemingly been happening since the newest Windows feature update dropped back in early October so it is good to see the companies are acknowledging the issues and are working on them.

As such, the upgrade has been blocked on such systems that have these titles. The Redmond giant explains:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games. These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen. The affected games are: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Star Wars Outlaws

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora To safeguard your Windows update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check these issues using the following safeguard IDs: 54437462 and 54580160.

Curiously, as you can see, the newest Assassin's Creed, Mirage, is not on the list. Sadly, neither Ubisoft nor Microsoft have a permanent fix in store at the moment. The latter has offered a workaround that involves using the trusty old Task Manager to terminate the game process:

Workaround: If the game stops responding to your commands and you cannot exit the game as usual, use Task Manager to close the application. Follow the steps below: ​Open Task Manager. This can be accomplished by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can right-click on the Start button and select Task Manager from the menu. ​In the Task Manager window, look for your game in the Processes tab. It might be listed under the name of the game or the game launcher. ​Click on the game’s name to highlight it. Then, click the End Task button at the bottom right of the window. This will close the game.

You can find the issue here on Microsoft's Windows Health dashboard site. Lastly, the company has recommended users not to force an update to Windows 11 24H2.