Latest Nvidia 517.48 driver fixes Windows 11 22H2 issues, optimizes Overwatch 2

Nvidia has released its latest Game Ready Windows WHQL driver version 517.48 today. The new driver brings support for Overwatch 2 which will launch soon. The new driver also adds support for Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image upscaling to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Aside from these gaming optimizations and changes, the new driver package also brings the latest GeForce Experience (GFE) version 3.26.0.131 which fixes the various performance related issues that have been plaguing Nvidia based systems that are running the new Windows 11 22H2 feature update. Nvidia had already released the GFE as a standalone download but in case you missed that, today's 517.48 driver comes bundled with it.

The 517.48 driver also brings several bug fixes which are listed below:

[Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode [3795453]

[Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot [3794921]

[Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated [3709309]

[Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled [3652930]

[Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll [3749935]

[Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors [3724711]

On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116 [3508109]

[Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering [3682201]

Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors [3703073] [3768670]

[Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to "Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full screen mode" and "Vertical sync" is changed from the default value [3753141]

Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language [3766571]

External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected [3690673]

[Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors[3738397]

[DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay [3762763]

And here are the issues that remain unresolved:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]

[Marvel Spider-Man Remastered] Cutscene edges may appear blurry when DLSS is enabled on an ultra-wide monitor [3734989]

Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

To download this driver, you can use your current GeForce Experience app or opt for a manual download. The links are provided below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs: