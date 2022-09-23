Windows 11 22H2 apparently causing problems on Nvidia graphics cards

As reports had suggested, Microsoft released Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general availability channel on September 20. You can read all about the new exciting stuff in these articles here. A few days before that, some users received the 2022 feature update early with new devices. The machines were shipping with build 22621.521 (KB5017321) which was indeed the 22H2 update as confirmed later by Microsoft.

However, like it's usually the case, the new update is not without its issues though. Last night, we reported about a problem related to updating to this new feature update. The update process is failing for many with the error code "0x800f0806". Luckily, there are a couple of fixes available that we have outlined in this article.

For those that have managed to update, there are other problems for users who have Nvidia graphics cards in their systems. There are reports of unstable framerates and stuttering, and lower than typical CPU usage in games. Users across Reddit and Microsoft forums have echoed similar sentiments.

Fortunately for those experiencing such problems, Nvidia has confirmed that it is looking into the matter. Manuel Guzman, Software QA at the company has requested for more feedback from the affected users on the Reddit thread. In case you are reading the article and are facing similar issues, you can provide feedback to Nvidia using this form.

