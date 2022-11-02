Despite AMD's denial, data suggests Windows 11 22H2 performance loss on Ryzen is real

AMD recently published an official statement regarding its findings on Windows 11 performance loss when paired with Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The company claimed in its statement that it did not encounter too much variance in performance when it compared the output across Windows 11 and Windows 10. AMD instead put the blame for differences on other factors that weren't quite in its control.

The company was responding to reports from reviewers and users who had noted performance discrepancies on the latest gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The big differentials were noted especially were fewer Zen 4 cores, via CCD disablement, were being deployed.

One of the testers, CapFrameX, who had put out the original performance reports retested Windows 11 22H2 to see if AMD's claim was accurate. Two games - Cyberpunk 2077 (CB 2077) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (SotTR) - were tested. This time, instead of a Ryzen 7000 chip, a Zen 3-based Ryzen 5900X was used. The data suggests there is certainly a lowered performance trend that goes away with a fresh reinstallation of the OS. In CB 2077, there is close to a 15.5% bump up in the average framerate. Meanwhile, in SotTR, the gap is even bigger with close to a 20% uplift.

This suggests some hiccups are present, perhaps on Windows 11 22H2 itself, or else a clean installation should not cause such a large variation. To be fair to AMD though, the company's knowledge base (KB) document only mentions Ryzen 7000 series CPUs which means it's possible it is yet to test previous-gen parts.

Regardless, AMD isn't the first company to be facing issues since the Windows 11 2022 feature update. Nvidia too has had quite a few performance and other bugs on it. For example, with its latest drivers, the company confirmed a Task Manager mis-reading issue, and this was after the bugs were supposed to have been fixed.

Source and image: CapFrameX (Twitter)