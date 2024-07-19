Microsoft fixes taskbar flickering and other issues in Surface Pro 9

If you have one of the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 tablets, there is an important update for you to get from Windows Update. Microsoft has fully released the July 2024 firmware update with fixes for taskbar flickering, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues, and the problem with the USB-C port not working after booting up the computer.
Note that the update is not applicable to the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ3 processor.
Here is the official changelog:
The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses issues related to recovery of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections when device is on Standby and improves connection reliability.
- Resolves a problem causing taskbar flickering and occasional device freezing when using a Slim Pen.
- Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.
Here is the list of new drivers in the latest firmware update:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 6.202.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 23.30.0.6
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters
|
Surface - Extension - 18.119.139.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|742MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|There are no known issues in this update
The Surface Pro 9 (both Intel and ARM-based versions) has a six-year lifecycle. It is expected to run out of support on October 25, 2028.
0 Comments - Add comment