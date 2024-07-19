Microsoft fixes taskbar flickering and other issues in Surface Pro 9

If you have one of the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 tablets, there is an important update for you to get from Windows Update. Microsoft has fully released the July 2024 firmware update with fixes for taskbar flickering, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues, and the problem with the USB-C port not working after booting up the computer.

Note that the update is not applicable to the Surface Pro 9 with the Microsoft SQ3 processor.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses issues related to recovery of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections when device is on Standby and improves connection reliability.

Resolves a problem causing taskbar flickering and occasional device freezing when using a Slim Pen.

Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.

Here is the list of new drivers in the latest firmware update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 6.202.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Extension - 18.119.139.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 742MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues There are no known issues in this update

The Surface Pro 9 (both Intel and ARM-based versions) has a six-year lifecycle. It is expected to run out of support on October 25, 2028.