Starlink teases 8Gbps internet speeds powered by its mobile gateway tech

Elon Musk's satellite internet company SpaceX teased new internet speed results, flaunting that its space-powered internet can deliver jaw-dropping download speeds of 8Gbps in a remote location. Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering, shared the speed test results on the social media platform X:

Speedtest from @starlink’s new mobile community gateway capability, no land in sight. pic.twitter.com/0gswXiyc8b — Michael Nicolls (@michaelnicollsx) July 17, 2024

As per the screenshot, a download speed of 8102.6 Mbps was recorded on a device located in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, the network achieved upload speeds of 2794.7 Mbps with an overall ping of 40ms. These numbers are for a "mobile community gateway" the company appears to be working on.

SpaceX currently offers residential download speeds between 25 to 220 Mbps. However, the company can install massive receivers under its Community Gateway commercial offering to provide fiber-like internet to multiple homes in a remote location.

A land-based Community Gateway can deliver simultaneous upload/download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. SpaceX charges an upfront cost of $1.25 million and a monthly fee starting at $75,000 for this service. Last year, in partnership with OptimERA, its first community gateway was installed on the remote island of Unalaska, Alaska.

"Speedtest from @starlink’s new mobile community gateway capability, no land in sight," Nicolls wrote, hinting that the test may have occurred in remote waters. The mobile community gateway appears to be a spin-off of Community Gateway intended to deliver gigabit internet speeds in remote locations at sea and the air.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reposted the screenshot and said, "For large commercial or community users, the Starlink Gateway terminal provides over 8Gbps of downlink and soon over 8Gbps uplink too."

While there isn't any info available on what the tech will look like and its pricing, it was reported in February that SpaceX was testing sea-based drone ships to act as gateways for its Starlink internet.

The company has installed more than 6,000 satellites to power its internet from space, and a recent report estimates it to turn profitable this year. It's trying to bring space-powered internet to more people by exploring ways such as direct communication between Starlink satellites and smartphones.

