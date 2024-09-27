Surface Pro 9 gets big firmware update with fixes for keyboard, sleep, and charging issues

Microsoft has released a major firmware update for the ninth-generation Surface Pro with Intel processors. This update, which you can download from Windows Update or the official Surface Support website, addresses multiple bugs, including non-working touchpads, Slim Pen charging issues, skipping keyboard inputs, and more.
Note that this update is not available for the Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor.
Here is the official changelog:
-
Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.
-
Improves the device's ability to connect with other devices through USB-C for direct peer-to-peer communication.
-
Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.
-
Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.
-
Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.
-
Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.
-
Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.
-
Improves device wake-up experience with faster response time.
-
Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 15.101.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 2.131.15.0
|Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions
|Surface - System - 93.52.10.0
|
Surface Integration - System devices
|Surface - HID Class - 3.98.5.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
|Surface - Firmware - 1.32.2418.1
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0
|Intel iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0
|
Intel Management Engine Interface - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|742 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
The Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle, and it is scheduled to reach the end of support on October 25, 2028.
