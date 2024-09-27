Surface Pro 9 gets big firmware update with fixes for keyboard, sleep, and charging issues

Microsoft has released a major firmware update for the ninth-generation Surface Pro with Intel processors. This update, which you can download from Windows Update or the official Surface Support website, addresses multiple bugs, including non-working touchpads, Slim Pen charging issues, skipping keyboard inputs, and more.

Note that this update is not available for the Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor.

Here is the official changelog:

Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.

Improves the device's ability to connect with other devices through USB-C for direct peer-to-peer communication.

Fixes an issue where keypresses and the touchpad did not function correctly when connected to the device.

Resolves an issue where waking the device from sleep mode required holding the power button instead of a simple tap or key press.

Addresses the concern where the Slim Pen would unexpectedly charge when the device resumed from sleep mode, impacting power consumption.

Mitigates the issue where the Caps Lock LED does not indicate ON/OFF status, despite the key functioning properly.

Resolves the issue where double letters were being dropped when typing quickly.

Improves device wake-up experience with faster response time.

Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 15.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Extension - 2.131.15.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Extensions Surface - System - 93.52.10.0 Surface Integration - System devices Surface - HID Class - 3.98.5.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions Surface - Firmware - 1.32.2418.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel Management Engine Interface - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 742 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues No known issues in this update

The Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle, and it is scheduled to reach the end of support on October 25, 2028.