Microsoft releases fixes for incorrect battery estimation on Surface Pro 9

Microsoft has released a firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors. As usual, Surface firmware updates deliver important hardware-related fixes and improvements.

With the latest update, Surface Pro 9 owners received patches for a problem with their devices unexpectedly shutting down due to inaccurate battery life estimation. Nothing ruins a day more than watching your computer abruptly die with a 30% battery level.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2 or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.

Resolves an issue where the device unexpectedly shuts down due to inaccurate estimation of the remaining battery life.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 6.301.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 742 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install. Known Issues No known issues in this update.

Your Surface Pro 9 will download available updates automatically, but you can speed things up by heading to Settings > Windows Update and clicking the "Check for updates" button. Alternatively, go to the official Surface support website and download a manual installation package. As usual, remember to back up important data before updating firmware since Microsoft does not allow undoing Surface firmware updates. Better safe than sorry.

All Surface Pro 9 configurations have a six-year lifecycle, which started on October 25, 2022, and will end on October 25, 2028.