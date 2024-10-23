Microsoft releases fixes for incorrect battery estimation on Surface Pro 9

Microsoft has released a firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors. As usual, Surface firmware updates deliver important hardware-related fixes and improvements.
With the latest update, Surface Pro 9 owners received patches for a problem with their devices unexpectedly shutting down due to inaccurate battery life estimation. Nothing ruins a day more than watching your computer abruptly die with a 30% battery level.
Here is the official changelog:
The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2 or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.
- Resolves an issue where the device unexpectedly shuts down due to inaccurate estimation of the remaining battery life.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 6.301.139.0
|
Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Update Size
|742 MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps to install.
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update.
Your Surface Pro 9 will download available updates automatically, but you can speed things up by heading to Settings > Windows Update and clicking the "Check for updates" button. Alternatively, go to the official Surface support website and download a manual installation package. As usual, remember to back up important data before updating firmware since Microsoft does not allow undoing Surface firmware updates. Better safe than sorry.
All Surface Pro 9 configurations have a six-year lifecycle, which started on October 25, 2022, and will end on October 25, 2028.
