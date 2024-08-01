Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets new firmware with fixes for display glitches

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 has received a fresh firmware update from Microsoft. It does not contain new features, but it fixes security vulnerabilities and resolves a problem with the display glitching out. Therefore, if your Surface Laptop Studio 2 has issues with its display, head to Settings > Windows Update and get the latest firmware update to bring it back to its senses (you can also get a package for manual installation from the official website).

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Studio 2 devices running Windows 10 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses security vulnerabilities, securing devices from potential threats.

Fixes an issue that caused display glitches.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 18.100.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 1.32.2418.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - Software Component - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.5-1.7GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation Known Issues No known issues in this update

Surface Laptop Studio 2 has a six-year lifecycle. It was released on October 3, 2023, so the end of support is scheduled for October 3, 2023. In case you missed it, a couple of days ago, Microsoft ended support for the Surface Laptop 3 (both 13 and 15-inch versions with AMD and Intel processors). It no longer receives firmware and driver updates.