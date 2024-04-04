Microsoft is blocking Windows 11 build upgrades on systems with StartAllBack

Even though Microsoft has already fixed some Start menu-related issues in Windows 11, many users are still not happy with what the OS offers in its stock form. Some decided to just deal with it, while others sought help from third-party apps like StartAllBack. Microsoft, apparently, is not happy with that: the company started blocking the program and preventing users from upgrading Windows 11 builds with StartAllBack installed.

The problem was reported by @endermanch and others on X, with many of them complaining about Windows 11 flagging StartAllBack as one causing performance issues. In addition to not letting users run the app, Microsoft is blocking upgrades to newer Windows 11 builds. An attempt to install a recent Windows 11 preview build ens up with the following message:

This app can't run because it causes security or performance issues on Windows. A new version may be available. Check with your software provider for an updated version that runs on this version of Windows.

Some users successfully mitigate the problem by uninstalling StartAllBack, updating to a newer Windows 11 build, and then installing StartAllBack back with a renamed executable.

Uninstall it, upgrade windows, download 3.7.8 but rename exe to not include startallback. I had to install twice but it works fine. — Matt The Retro Geek (@MatthewH12) April 4, 2024

The developer of StartAllBack acknowledged the problem and confirmed that renaming the executable should bypass Microsoft's unannounced block.

No idea why MS has done this without any kind of warning 🤔 Renaming setup exe works https://t.co/phcUVoP23A — Start Is All Back (@StartIsBack) April 3, 2024

While it is easy to blame Microsoft for intentionally crippling third-party tweaking apps, it is worth noting that using such programs always involves some risk of instabilities, bugs, or potential security issues. Therefore, if you want to keep using StartAllBack despite the warning, proceed at your own risk and always back up important data.

In other Start menu news, one of the recent Windows 11 preview builds introduced a new layout for the "All apps" list. Our dedicated guide explains how to try it.