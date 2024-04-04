The Outer Worlds, its expansions, and Thief are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has returned with another giveaway, and this time it's a pretty big one. The double freebie promotion available this week brings copies of The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief. PC gamers can claim the two games to their Epic Games Store libraries for no cost for the next seven days.

The Outer Worlds arrives from Obsidian Entertainment. It is a sci-fi title for role-playing fans to dive into. In addition to the studio's usual RPG systems offering multiple approaches for quests, various skills, factions, and unique companions to recruit, the title also has a flaws system to gain benefits from being bad at something.

This being the Spacer's Choice Edition also means that, in addition to the base game, you receive the Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon story expansions. They offer new planets and brand-new questlines to explore, as well as a raised level cap. The collection usually costs $59.99 to purchase when not on sale.

Next, Thief is the 2014-released reboot of the popular classic stealth franchise. Developed by Eidos-Montréal, the title has you taking the role of Garrett, the Master Thief, to pull off heists across a sick and troubled city targeting the rich. The skilled thief will eventually have to get involved in a revolution building up within the city. The title comes in at $19.99 when not on sale.

Here's how the developer describes the story:

As an uprising emerges, Garrett finds himself entangled in growing layers of conflict. Lead by Orion, the voice of the people, the tyrannized citizens will do everything they can to claim back the City from the Baron’s grasp. The revolution is inevitable. If Garrett doesn’t get involved, the streets will run red with blood and the City will tear itself apart.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief are available to claim from the Epic Games Store for free for the next seven days, with the promotion ending on April 11. Ghostrunner is coming up in the giveaway happening next week.