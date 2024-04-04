Nvidia GeForce NOW adds The Elder Scrolls Online and expands Ultimate plan to Japan

April 2024 has arrived and with it, some new games are being added to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. In addition, the service is expanding its high-end Ultimate plan to a new market, Japan.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated that ZeniMax Online Studios's long-running fantasy MMO set in the Elder Scrolls universe can now be played on its GeForce NOW cloud servers. This addition comes as the game is offering anyone a chance to play for free from now until April 9 as part of its many 10th anniversary celebrations.

Here are the list of games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week:

ARK: Survival Ascended (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 1)

Thief (New release on Epic Games Store, free from April 4-11)

Sons of Valhalla (New release on Steam, April 5)

Elder Scrolls Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)

MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline (Steam)

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Turbo Golf Racing 1.0 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Nvidia has also announced the current plans to add games to GeForce NOW for the rest of April:

Dead Island 2 (New release on Steam, April 22)

Phantom Fury (New release on Steam, April 23)

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (New release on Steam, April 24)

9-Bit Armies: A Bit Too Far (Steam)

Backpack Battles (Steam)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage (Steam)

Evil West (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Islands of Insight (Steam)

Lightyear Frontier (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Manor Lords (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metaball (Steam)

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (Steam)

Two games that were scheduled for March, Crown Wars: The Black Prince and Breachway, didn't make it due to release date delays, according to the blog. Another game announced for March, Portal: Revolution, also did not make it for unknown reasons but will be added sometime in the future.

Gamers in Japan can now sign up for the Nvidia GeForce NOW Ultimate plan. That will give them access to playing games in the cloud at up to 4K resolution and 120fps. More markets will be getting Ultimate plan access in the future, according to Nvidia.