LG Display to be Apple's backup OLED display supplier for iPhone SE 4

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 next year with significant updates. It is rumored that the iPhone SE 4 would be the first SE phone to feature an OLED display. A fresh report by a South Korean publication suggests that Apple is likely to use LG Display as its secondary OLED display supplier.

The Elec reports that BOE will continue to remain Apple's primary OLED display supplier for the iPhone SE 4 model, whereas LG Display will be the secondary vendor for the OLED panels. This could be because the Chinese vendor BOE has struggled with yield issues before. So, adding a backup OLED display supplier ensures a security blanket for Apple.

Moreover, the panel prices are expected to be lower for the iPhone SE 4 than for the displays used in the iPhone 15 because the iPhone SE 4 will use the OLED displays used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, which would negate the need to invest in R&D by display manufacturers.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE model is speculated to feature an iPhone 14-like design. Besides, it is rumored that the iPhone SE 4 rear chassis could clone that of the iPhone 16. Earlier reports have suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 chipset, similar to the vanilla iPhone 16 model.

Apple may equip the iPhone SE 4 with a single 48MP camera, 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and aluminum chassis. Other features that Apple may include with the iPhone SE 4 are Face ID replacing Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look.

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone SE 4 sometime between March and May of 2025, and the pricing could be between $499 and $549, which corroborates a previous leak.