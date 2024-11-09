Microsoft lifts one of the blocks preventing users from updating to Windows 11 24H2

Shortly after launching Windows 11 version 24H2 last month, Microsoft acknowledged a problem with the Voicemeeter app. Due to driver compatibility issues, the app would cause a blue screen of death with a MEMORY MANAGEMENT error code. To prevent a bad user experience, Microsoft placed an update block on systems with the Voicemeeter app. Now, the company has an update to the story.

Microsoft has updated the official documentation with new details about the compatibility problems with the Voicemeeter app. Thanks to developers releasing a new version with a fixed driver, Voicemeeter is no longer causing blue screens of death on Windows 11 version 24H2. Therefore, Microsoft is lifting the block and letting users update to the latest release.

Note, however, that updating to Windows 11 version 24H2 with the Voicemeeter app installed is only possible after updating the latter to version 1.1.1.8, 2.1.1.8, or 3.1.1.8. The block is marked as "External," which means lifting it requires changes from third parties. In this case, you need the updated vbvoicemeetervaio64_win10.sys driver version 3.3.1.9 or newer (part of the latest Voicemeeter version).

If you still cannot get to Windows 11 version 24H2 after updating Voicemeeter, try restarting your system to speed up the block removal (that is the official guidance from Microsoft). If you are still having no luck, check out other known issues in Windows 11 24H2, which are still plenty.

The latest version is still new and is rolling out gradually. Due to it being a major update with a full OS swap, it has quite a lot of known bugs and compatibility issues that are waiting for fixes. Those include an update hold on certain ASUS devices, apps freezing when the camera is in use, games with anti-cheat software causing blue screens of death, and more.

If your device is not affected by any of those known bugs and you want to update right now, check out this guide (if you have a supported system) or this guide (if your computer is unsupported).