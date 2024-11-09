Google is bringing AI-generated backgrounds to Meet on Android

Google is really stepping up its game by adding its Gemini AI model to more of its core products, and it's clear that the popularity of ChatGPT pushed it to move even faster.

According to an APK tear-down by Android Authority, users will soon be able to create custom backgrounds using Gemini AI. This feature, which was previously only available on the web version of Google Meet, is now coming to Android. Basically, you’ll be able to type in a prompt and have Gemini generate a background based on what you want. The possibilities are pretty much endless, so you can set up any kind of scene you can imagine.

Image: Android Authority

Gemini’s AI-generated backgrounds were first introduced on Google Meet in 2023 through the Workspace Labs program and later expanded to more users with Google Workspace or Google One AI Premium subscriptions. However, Android users had to wait a bit longer. Now, the feature has been spotted in the Android Google Meet app (version 277.0.693808058.duo.android_20241105.16_p1).

When you open the app, you’ll find an option under the Effects menu to “Generate a background.” After tapping it, you’ll be able to enter your prompt and choose from different visual styles like Photography, Sci-fi, Illustration, 3D animation, Fantasy, and Monochrome. Once you submit it, your camera view will appear at the top, with a bunch of background options to choose from.

And since it’s the holiday season, there’s also a Christmas-themed background option, but it’s only available on Android for now. The web version doesn’t have it just yet.

Google is really pushing Gemini AI to be a part of everything, from Workspace to Meet, with the aim of creating a smoother, smarter experience across devices. Google Workspace and Google One subscribers now have access to new AI tools that offer real-time assistance and a more personalized experience.