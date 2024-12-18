Microsoft confirms even more Windows 11 24H2 bugs: audio output is now affected

The list of known bugs in Windows 11 version 24H2 has expanded with two new issues: one affects gamers who use the Auto HDR feature, and another one might break the sound output on your PC.

Microsoft applied a temporary update block to systems "from one manufacturer" due to audio issues on Windows 11 version 24H2. The bug was observed on computers with Dirac Audio and the cridspapo.dll file (audio processing software for improved audio clarity and precision). It results in systems being no longer able to output sound to integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, headsets, and other audio devices.

A compatibility safeguard hold has been applied to a limited set of devices from one manufacturer due to an audio issue following the installation of Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue was observed on some devices containing Dirac Audio with the cridspapo.dll file. The incompatibility relates to the software component cridspapo.dll, which is part of these devices’ audio processing software. Dirac Audio is a digital sound improvement technology that enhances audio clarity and precision.

Microsoft won't say what systems are affected. The only way to know whether your computer is blocked is by heading to Windows Update and checking for available updates. If the compatibility holds applies to your computer, you will see the following message:

Upgrade to Window 11 is on its way to your device. There is nothing that requires your attention at the moment. Once the update is ready for your device, you’ll see it available on this page.”

As of right now, there are no workarounds for the newly discovered bug. Microsoft says it expects a newer version of the driver to resolve the issue. Once available, Microsoft will push it to Windows Update and lift the upgrade block.

Note that the problem only affects Windows 11 version 24H2, which means customers upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 23H2 will not encounter problems with audio output. You can learn more about the latest known issue in Windows 11 version 24H2 in the official documentation. By the way, there is another audio-related bug in Windows 11 24H2, which causes the system to blast users with 100% volume. Microsoft is still working on fixing that.