Microsoft's new ad explains why you should upgrade to Windows 11 from 10 already

It's been almost three years since Windows 11 was first announced in June 2021. Although free, the upgrade does need to meet some specific criteria in terms of hardware. This is why interested users with unsupported systems have continued bypassing those requirements, though probably not for long if you have a very old PC.

However, the stringent system requirements also mean there are many out there who refuse to upgrade. The latest Statcounter data still shows that less than one in three people have Windows 11.

In 2021, after its release, Microsoft had been convinced that the feedback was "positive" which is why it decided to accelerate the rollout but the plan was likely to increase the adoption too. Ever since, it has been like a never-ending effort from the company to promote the new Windows.

When Windows 10 21H1 was nearing EOL, Microsoft gently urged users to upgrade to Windows 11; and a similar thing happened with Windows 8.1 too.

And there have been other ways in which the company has tried to entice users as well. Around the time of its release, Microsoft detailed how Windows 11 was designed to get the best out of hardware. And a couple of months later, when users weren't quite happy with it, the company promised it was focusing on performance improvements in 2022.

Microsoft has also tried enticing gamers by showcasing the benefits of Windows 11 22H2 with a slightly awkward ad video. Speaking of which, the company has released a new ad on Windows 11 and once more the focus is on getting users to upgrade to Windows 11.

The video cleverly named "Start Fresh Without Starting Over with Windows 11" tries to suggest that upgrading to Windows 11 is not daunting to users and it should be a familiar experience for most. It also highlights how good, Microsoft feels, the Start menu and File Explorer on Windows 11 are. OS security is also another point the company stresses in the ad.

You can watch the ad above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.