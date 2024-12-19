Microsoft lists all Windows 11 gaming features you miss if you don't update from Windows 10

Microsoft wants you to update to Windows 11 this holiday season if you have not done so already. To entice you, the company has published a blog post that lists every single gaming feature you are missing out on if you don't upgrade your PC.

The suggestion to update to Windows 11 is not a bad one at all as there certainly can be some tangible benefits like, as Microsoft points out, cool new gaming features. Besides that, Windows 10 is reaching the end of support next year which will mean no more security and quality of life updates on the OS; the company is actively trying to steer people away from it nowadays.

However, what stops users is the strict eligibility Windows 11 has that makes many, even slightly older, systems incompatible. Recently, the company also updated its support document regarding the installation of Windows 11 on ineligible PCs and later clarified its position regarding the system requirements of Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

Microsoft's official stance is that users get a new PC for Windows 11 if their current system does not meet the requirements. If you do so, you can enjoy the following gaming features the company highlighted. It writes:

Other features that were not mentioned include Prism emulator and BattleEye Anti-cheat. You can find the blog post here on Microsoft's official website.

However, gaming on Windows 11, especially on the latest feature update, version 24H2, is broken at the moment. The company has been blocking the feature update due to problems with Ubisoft titles and Auto HDR.

Microsoft has often attempted to tempt users by highlighting the benefits of Windows 11. It had published a video advert earlier this year explaining why updating is a great idea. Later on, in June, an article was put up destroying all the "myths and misconceptions" surrounding Windows 11 upgrades.