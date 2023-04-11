Microsoft makes a 10-year Xbox PC cloud gaming deal with the UK's EE

Microsoft continues to make deals in an effort to convince government regulators to finally approve its $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard. Today, yet another agreement was made with UK wireless provider EE.'

In a post on his Twitter account, Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer said that the company has agreed to offer its Xbox games, and Activision Blizzard PC games when the acquisition is completed, to EE's cloud gaming service. Spencer wrote, " We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play."

Microsoft and @EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to @EE customers. We are committed to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 11, 2023

Microsoft has made similar deals in the past with NVIDIA GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. The new agreement with EE is interesting because the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have stated they still have concerns about Microsoft possibly dominating the cloud gaming market. This will likely grease the wheel for the deal to be approved by the group. The CMA is expected to make its final report on the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal by April 26.